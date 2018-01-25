County buys new trucks

MIAMI COUNTY — At their meeting Thursday, the Miami County Commissioners approved several purchases.

The board authorized the purchase of three new vehicles for the county engineer’s office. Two of the vehicles are 2018 Ford F-550 cabs and chassis fitted with dump bodies and hydraulics.

According to county engineer Paul Huelskamp, these vehicles will be used as landscape trucks and will replace two similar older vehicles.

The two new dump trucks will be bought through the state’s purchasing program at a total cost of $94,228. Kalida Truck Equipment will fit the trucks with the dump bodies and hydraulics at a combined cost of $36,460.

Another 2018 Ford F-550 cab and chassis will be bought through state purchasing at a cost of $47,662 and fitted with a sign body at a cost of $44,768.

All three vehicle purchases will be paid from the county’s road fund.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com

Reach Cecilia at cfox@troydailynews.com