Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

AGENCY ASSIST: There was a report of a vehicle on fire at the Salvation Army Family Store on Looney Road on Jan. 22 at 8:45 a.m. The fire was extinguished by the fire department, and vehicle was pushed from the roadway while a private tow service of the owner’s choice responded to take possession of the vehicle.

THEFT: Tools went missing from a garage on Clark Avenue sometime between Jan. 21-22.

There was a report of a male subject taking items without paying from Family Dollar on West High Street on Jan. 22 at 10:20 a.m.

A male subject was reportedly caught shoplifting item at Walmart on Jan. 23 at 4:45 p.m. A male subject was charged with theft and released. Matthew A. Reedy, 36, of Fairborn, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint in reference to a red lawn trailer being stolen on Miami Street on Jan. 23 at 1:45 p.m.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: There was a report of a hit skip traffic crash in the area of North Main Street and Riverside Drive on Jan. 22 at 2:45 p.m.

UNRULY JUVENILE: There was a report of a juvenile striking another after getting off the bus on Wilson Avenue on Jan. 22 at 4 p.m. Both juveniles claimed they were assaulted and bullied by the other. Juveniles and parents were spoken to and advised future complaints could be met with criminal charges.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: There was a report of neighbors arguing on Park Avenue on Jan. 23 at 8:20 a.m. Officers checked on them, and they said it was verbal only. They denied any violence or threats of violence. Both parties were cited for disorderly conduct, and the male was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Chad D. McLaughlin, 26, of Piqua, and Alisha N. Nichols, 28, of Piqua, were cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

There was a report of two male subjects fighting on the 100 block of Bridge Street on Jan. 23 at 9:50 p.m. The complainant advised one of the males left after he broke the window of a screen door. The complainant did not want charges against the suspect.