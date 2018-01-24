Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

WARRANT: A driver was picked up on a warrant during a traffic stop in the area of Scott Drive and East Ash Street on Jan. 20 at 9:15 a.m. Ryan L. Branscomb, 33, of Piqua, is facing a first-degree misdemeanor falsification charge and three citations of minor misdemeanor failure to register dog.

DISTURBANCE: An officer was dispatched in reference to a disturbance on the 1000 block of West North Street on Jan. 20 at 6 p.m. Two female subjects were allegedly fighting. Both female subjects were cited. Jenae A. Fournier, 29, of Piqua, and Amanda L. Whalen, 29, of Piqua, were cited for minor misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A loss prevention associate reported a female subject left the store with items without paying at Walmart on Jan. 21 at 5:40 p.m. The female was located and charged. Brittney K. Prather, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: A female subject reported a known male subject was harassing her via text message on Jan. 22. Cody M. Crumpler, 26, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business and fourth-degree misdemeanor domestic violence in connection with this incident.

RECEIVING: Brandon M. Sano, 34, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property on Jan. 20. Sano was charged in connection with a reported burglary at a business on the 600 block of North Main Street on Jan. 14 and with a report of an incident on the 400 block of South Wayne Street on Jan. 18.

INJURY ACCIDENT AND OVI: There was a report of a crash resulting in an injury in the area of Jackson and West High streets on Jan. 21 at approximately 1:10 a.m. Nathan P. Schneider, 32, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.