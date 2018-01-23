Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no reported injuries in reference to a vehicle rear-ending another vehicle in the area of North Wayne Street and Riverside Drive on Jan. 17 at 7:30 a.m. The at-fault driver was issued a citation.

There was a single vehicle crash on Echo Lake Drive on Jan. 17 at 8 a.m. The vehicle went off the road, sideswiped a pole, and drove through a fence and into a tree. The driver was transported by EMS to the hospital.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported on the 400 block of Young Street on Jan. 17 at 7:40 a.m.

There was a report of a hit skip accident on Gordon Street happening sometime between Jan. 15-17. Someone backed into the victim’s parked vehicle.

FRAUD: There was a fraud complaint on Boone Street on Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m. Fraudulent charges were being made to the complainant’s credit card.

A complainant wanted to report that her mother’s credit card was used online down in Florida on Jan. 17.

A business reported counterfeit bills at Speedway on Covington Avenue on Jan. 18 at 5 a.m. The investigation is pending.

PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: A caller said she and her daughter had a protection order against a male and he violated it at Kroger on Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m. The male was arrested and charged accordingly. Tommy L. Coppock, Sr., 51, of Piqua, was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: A complainant reported a window was broken and money taken from a residence on North Sunset Drive on between Jan. 16-17.

THEFT: A complainant reported on Jan. 17 that his propane tank attached to his grill was stolen in the past few days on the 200 block of Walker Street.

MENACING: There was a menacing complaint at Piqua Central Intermediate School on Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Officers were dispatched to an assist squad call in reference to a non-responsive female who possibly overdosed on West High Street on Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m. The female was administered narcan and then transported by squad to UVMC for further medical treatment.

STOLEN PROPERTY: A subject reportedly attempted to sell a stolen tool on South Wayne Street on Jan. 18 at 3:10 p.m. He was located with the item and arrested for receiving stolen property. Terry E. Harris, 34, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to a report of a disorderly male inside the bar at 311 Drafthouse, refusing to leave, on Jan. 18 at 6:40 p.m. The male was arrested. Patrick A. Miller, 51, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

A complainant reported her neighbor was throwing items and yelling in his residence on the 200 block of Gordon Street on Jan. 18 at 8:30 p.m. The male was warned for disorderly conduct.