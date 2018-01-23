Posted on by

Piqua police reports highlights


PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic accident with no reported injuries in reference to a vehicle rear-ending another vehicle in the area of North Wayne Street and Riverside Drive on Jan. 17 at 7:30 a.m. The at-fault driver was issued a citation.

There was a single vehicle crash on Echo Lake Drive on Jan. 17 at 8 a.m. The vehicle went off the road, sideswiped a pole, and drove through a fence and into a tree. The driver was transported by EMS to the hospital.

HIT SKIP: A hit skip accident was reported on the 400 block of Young Street on Jan. 17 at 7:40 a.m.

There was a report of a hit skip accident on Gordon Street happening sometime between Jan. 15-17. Someone backed into the victim’s parked vehicle.

FRAUD: There was a fraud complaint on Boone Street on Jan. 17 at 11:30 a.m. Fraudulent charges were being made to the complainant’s credit card.

A complainant wanted to report that her mother’s credit card was used online down in Florida on Jan. 17.

A business reported counterfeit bills at Speedway on Covington Avenue on Jan. 18 at 5 a.m. The investigation is pending.

PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATION: A caller said she and her daughter had a protection order against a male and he violated it at Kroger on Jan. 17 at 3:30 p.m. The male was arrested and charged accordingly. Tommy L. Coppock, Sr., 51, of Piqua, was charged with a first-degree misdemeanor violation of a protection order in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: A complainant reported a window was broken and money taken from a residence on North Sunset Drive on between Jan. 16-17.

THEFT: A complainant reported on Jan. 17 that his propane tank attached to his grill was stolen in the past few days on the 200 block of Walker Street.

MENACING: There was a menacing complaint at Piqua Central Intermediate School on Jan. 18 at 12:30 p.m.

DRUG OVERDOSE: Officers were dispatched to an assist squad call in reference to a non-responsive female who possibly overdosed on West High Street on Jan. 18 at 1:30 p.m. The female was administered narcan and then transported by squad to UVMC for further medical treatment.

STOLEN PROPERTY: A subject reportedly attempted to sell a stolen tool on South Wayne Street on Jan. 18 at 3:10 p.m. He was located with the item and arrested for receiving stolen property. Terry E. Harris, 34, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: Officers responded to a report of a disorderly male inside the bar at 311 Drafthouse, refusing to leave, on Jan. 18 at 6:40 p.m. The male was arrested. Patrick A. Miller, 51, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging and fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct in connection with this incident.

A complainant reported her neighbor was throwing items and yelling in his residence on the 200 block of Gordon Street on Jan. 18 at 8:30 p.m. The male was warned for disorderly conduct.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

1:38 pm |    

Piqua to induct six into Athletic Hall of Fame Friday

Piqua to induct six into Athletic Hall of Fame Friday
3:14 pm
Updated: 1:01 pm. |    

Silo collapse closes SR 571 indefinitely

Silo collapse closes SR 571 indefinitely
12:06 pm |    

Scooby to put title as Number One Covington Buccs fan on line in wrestling ring Sunday

Scooby to put title as Number One Covington Buccs fan on line in wrestling ring Sunday