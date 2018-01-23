Commissioners OK water and sewer agreement

MIAMI COUNTY — On Tuesday, the Miami County Commissioners approved agreements with the Monroe Township Water and Sewer District for services and the transfer of assets.

The board voted to amend the county’s agreement with Monroe Township’s Water and Sewer District to transfer all system inventory, easements and right-of-way to the district upon completion of the district’s water and sewer extension project.

The project extended water and sewer service to a portion of the Country Estates subdivision in Monroe Township.

“We had entered a previous agreement with them basically saying that we were willing to transfer our assets to them on completion of the work they were doing,” Sanitary Engineer Paul Huelskamp said. The amendment to the agreement acknowledges that the work has been completed, he said.

The township began the project in response to issues with wells and septic systems in the area. Residents voted in favor of the project in 2013.

The board also approved a maintenance and operation agreement with the district. The Sanitary Engineering Department submitted a proposal to the district last May for the maintenance agreement.

In other business, the board accepted a quote from Cooper’s Blacktop to repair, seal and stripe the Miami County Transit building parking lot. The total cost of the project is not the exceed $4,100.

By Cecilia Fox cfox@troydailynews.com

