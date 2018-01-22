Posted on by

Subject in custody after reports of a standoff

,

Staff reports


Mike Ullery | Daily Call TRT members from Piqua work at the scene of a standoff in the 1000 block of Park Avenue in Piqua on Monday morning.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police work the scene of a standoff that occurred in the upstairs apartments at this building in the 1000 block of Park Avenue in Piqua on Monday morning.


PIQUA — There were reports of a possible standoff taking place on the 1000 block of Park Avenue in Piqua on Monday morning.

According to Chief of Police Bruce Jamison of the Piqua Police Department, the department’s tactical team responded to the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Jamison said that there is no immediate danger to the public.

Additional details will be available later today after the police investigation continues. The Piqua Daily Call will continue to update this story.

