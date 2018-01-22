Subject in custody after reports of a standoff

PIQUA — There were reports of a possible standoff taking place on the 1000 block of Park Avenue in Piqua on Monday morning.

According to Chief of Police Bruce Jamison of the Piqua Police Department, the department’s tactical team responded to the scene, and the suspect was taken into custody.

Jamison said that there is no immediate danger to the public.

Additional details will be available later today after the police investigation continues. The Piqua Daily Call will continue to update this story.

