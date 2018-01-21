College briefs

McMullen named to dean’s list

YOUNGSTOWN — Kirsten McMullen of Troy has been named to the dean’s list at Youngstown State University for the 2017 fall semester. McMullen is studying chemistry pre-veterinary at YSU.

The dean’s list recognition is awarded to full-time undergraduate students who have earned at least a 3.4 average for not less than 12 semester hours of credit in the semester.

Slone earns dean’s list recognition

ANGOLA, Ind. — Jonathan Slone of Troy was one of the students on Trine University’s main campus who earned dean’s list recognition for the fall 2017 semester.

Slone is a sophomore majoring in Biomedical engineering.

Local students named to president’s list

ANGOLA, Ind. — Students from Trine University’s main campus were named to the president’s list for the fall 2017 semester. To earn president’s list honors, main campus students must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade point average of 3.75-4.0.

Area students named to the president’s list were Jacob Caldwell of Conover, a sophomore majoring in mechanical engineering, and Dylan Runge of Piqua, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering.