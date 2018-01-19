Posted on by

Saluting our veterans

Mike Ullery | Daily Call An Honor Guard from Piqua American Legion Post 184 presents the Colors on Veterans Appreciation Night at Garbry Gym on Friday. The Ohio High School Athletic Association member schools held event honoring our nation’s veterans at basketball game across the state over the weekend.


An Honor Guard from Piqua American Legion Post 184 presents the Colors on Veterans Appreciation Night at Garbry Gym on Friday. The Ohio High School Athletic Association member schools held event honoring our nation’s veterans at basketball game across the state over the weekend.

