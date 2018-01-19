Snow-covered sunshine and shadow

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
A blanket of snow covers graves at Forest Hill Union Cemetery in Piqua on Thursday, including that of Korean War veteran Gerard R. Young. With temperatures forecast to be above freezing for the next few days, that snow blanket will, in all likelihood, give way to wet grass.
