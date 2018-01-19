Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

DRUG TRAFFICKING: A female subject was arrested after she reportedly attempted to sell drugs to another subject on West Greene Street on Jan. 14 at approximately 5:30 p.m. A male subject, who was with the female, was also found to be in possession of drugs. The male also had several active warrants for his arrest. Both subjects were incarcerated.

Brittany R. Dagley, 34, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor trafficking in drugs in connection with this incident. Christopher J. Kuykendall, 43, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony drug possession in connection with this incident. Kuykendall is also facing additional unrelated charges of first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property, first-degree misdemeanor theft, and fifth-degree felony possession of methamphetamine.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a male subject trespassing at Ulbrich’s Market on Jan. 14 at 9:20 p.m. Edward D. Kuykendall, 50, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor criminal trespass in connection with this incident.

BURGLARY: Officers responded to a call referencing a burglary that had happened at a local business on the 600 block of North Main Street on Jan. 14 between 3-3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, the building was secured for the owner, and stolen items were documented.

BAD CHECKS: Ulbrich’s Market reported two subjects cashing bad checks from a closed account on Jan. 15. Christopher S. Hembree, 44, of Versailles, and Trevor M. Newbauer, 43, of Troy, were charged with first-degree misdemeanor passing bad checks in connection with this incident.

WARRANT: Blake E. Nickel, 25, of Piqua, was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging/endangering on Jan. 15.

Melissa A. Wellbaum, 29, of Piqua, was picked up on first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card on Jan. 15.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: One vehicle ran off the road and hit a stop sign in the area of Beverly Drive and West Grant Street on Jan. 15 at approximately 3:10 p.m. The suspect vehicle left the area. The street department was notified about the sign.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle accident with no reported injuries in the area of Manier and Wilson avenues on Jan. 15 at 3:15 p.m. The at-fault driver was cited.

There was a report of an accident with no reported injuries in the area of North County Road 25-A and North Hetzler Road on Jan. 15 at 4 p.m.

There was a two-vehicle crash with no reported injuries on the 800 block of East Ash Street on Jan. 15 at 7:40 p.m.

MENACING: A complainant advised a neighbor threatened to damage his vehicles over parking issues on Leonard Street on Jan. 15 at approximately 8:20 p.m.