VIDEO: Mark Wion accepts Order of George award

Mark Wion, community volunteer and leader in Key Club, accepts the 2018 Order of George Award.

PIQUA — Jim Hemmert, 2011 Order of George recipient, gives the introduction for the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce’s popular Order of George award during the chamber’s annual meeting Thursday.

This year’s Order of George award honored a recipient known for his work enriching the lives of local youth, surprising a longtime volunteer in the community and leader in Key Club.

“This person has done things for two different age groups. There was an older age group, or adult as I would say, and then there was the younger age group,” Hemmert said during the chamber’s annual meeting and awards ceremony.

Hemmert spoke of Mark Wion, noted for his leadership in Key Club — a service organization for students sponsored by the Piqua Kiwanis Club — along with his other volunteerism.

