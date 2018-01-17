Laura man charged with rape of juvenile

LAURA — A local man was incarcerated in the Miami County Jail on rape charges on Wednesday.

Gerald L. Rue, Jr., 67, of Laura, was charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape on Wednesday in connection with incidents that reportedly took place almost 20 years ago.

According to Miami County Municipal Court records, Rue was charged with rape in connection with an incident in September 1998 and another incident in January 1999, both taking place in Laura.

“The statute of limitations was still applicable,” Chief Deputy Steve Lord of the Miami County Sheriff’s Office said. The sheriff’s office investigated the incidents after a report was made earlier this year.

Rue reportedly knew the victim, who was under the age of 13 years old at the time of the alleged rapes.

Rue is currently being held in the Miami County Jail awaiting an arraignment. Rue is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

In other news:

• A search warrant and other documents related to the alleged murder of Samantha Freels were sealed by Miami County Municipal Court on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Randy Freels, 57, of Ludlow Falls, had his bond set for $1.5 million, and a pre-trial conference was set for Jan. 23, with Judge Samuel Huffman presiding. Freels allegedly shot and killed his wife Samantha, 52, in the area of Elleman Road and West State Route 55 in Union Township last Friday.

• Dylan Cost, 21, of Piqua, appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court on Tuesday in a final pre-trial hearing.

Cost, of Piqua, was charged with two counts of first-degree felony rape last August. Public defense attorney Stephen King reported to Judge Jeannine Pratt that he plans to file a motion to the court by the end of the week. The court will hold a hearing on Jan. 30.

According to the Piqua Police Department, Cost admitted to touching and having sexual contact with a female juvenile under the age of 10. The incidents reportedly took place at a private residence on the 100 block of Mound Street and lasted over the course of a year. It is unknown how many times Cost’s alleged sexual contact with the victim occurred.

• Eric Miller, 35, of Tipp City, appeared for a final pre-trial conference on Tuesday. According to Assistant Prosecutor Paul Watkins, the state agreed to amend Miller’s first-degree felony drug trafficking charges to second-degree felony drug trafficking charges just prior to Tuesday’s hearing. Miller has no prior felony record. The state agreed to remain silent during sentencing. Miller appeared with public defense attorney Stephen King who confirmed a plea offer was pending. A change of plea or trial date will be set on Jan. 24.

Miller was charged with trafficking drugs including LSD, MDMA (Ecstasy), marijuana and other drugs on Oct. 12.

Alleged assault took place in 1998

Staff reports

Sam Wildow and Melanie Yingst contributed to this story. Sam Wildow can be reached at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com, and Melanie Yingst can be reached at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com

Sam Wildow and Melanie Yingst contributed to this story. Sam Wildow can be reached at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com, and Melanie Yingst can be reached at myingst@aimmediamidwest.com