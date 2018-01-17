Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ASSIST CITIZEN: A citizen came to the station to report that she got a cigarette from someone she did not know, and when she smoked it, she passed out on Jan. 12. She did not have any details on the male and was asking for advice. She was advised she should go to a doctor and be evaluated.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller said he was driving and someone shot the rear window out of his vehicle with a BB gun in the area of Covington Avenue and South Sunset Drive on Jan. 12 at 1:45 p.m.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: An SUV reportedly hit a pole and left the scene on West Greene Street on Jan. 12 at 11:40 p.m. Unknown description of suspect vehicle. Proper agency notified reference to the pole being struck.

There was a report of a hit skip crash in the area of Manier and Linden avenues on Jan. 3 between 4 a-8 a.m. There were no known injuries.

ACCIDENT: There was a two-vehicle crash reported near McDonald’s on East Ash Street on Jan. 13 at 9:10 a.m. A citation was issued for failure to yield.

There was a report of a traffic accident in the area of West Water and North College streets on Jan. 13 at 3 p.m. A truck reportedly rear-ended a van. The at-fault driver was cited.

BURGLARY: A complainant advised that sometime during the night, an unknown subject entered the residence and stole several items on East High Street on Jan. 13 at 10 a.m. No signs of forced entry were located. No known suspects at this time.

SUSPICIOUS: A caller said there was a dark colored Pontiac, with a female yelling for help from the passenger seat on South Main Street on Jan. 13 at 11:25 a.m. The area was checked, and the vehicle was unable to be located. The caller did not have any other details on the vehicle.

TRAFFIC STOP FOR STOLEN VEHICLE: An occupied and reportedly stolen vehicle was stopped and the driver was arrested on West Water Street near Tim Hortons on Jan. 13 at 8:40 p.m. The driver was given over to the Sidney Police Department, who had charges. The vehicle was secured at their request, and the keys were also given to the Sidney Police Department so the owner can recover it later.

DISORDERLY: Officers responded to a disorderly complaint in the area of Wood and Gordon streets on Jan. 14 at 1:30 a.m. A caller advised an intoxicated male was constantly honking his car horn in the neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found the vehicle unattended. Officers searched the surrounding area but were unable to locate the intoxicated male.

Officers responded to a disorderly complaint on Jan. 14 at 2:15 a.m. An intoxicated male was transported to a local inn for the night. The intoxicated male was warned for disorderly conduct and attempted vandalism.

There was a report of a female subject at a location on East Ash Street claiming to have been assaulted on Jan. 14 at approximately 4 p.m. The female subject was highly upset and had an injury.

ASSIST SQUAD: A male subject fell out of a window and hit his head on Parkridge Place on Jan. 14 at 2:15 a.m.

POLICE CRUISER STRUCK: An officer was assisting another officer on a traffic stop on North Wayne Street on Jan. 14 at 2:40 a.m. A vehicle that was traveling in the area struck a cruiser and continued to drive from the scene. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle. The driver was arrested for OVI and taken to the police department for processing. The driver refused the test and was released to a friend. Daniel T. Browning, II, 40, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI and first-degree misdemeanor failing to stop after an accident on public roads in connection with this incident.

THEFT: A male subject was reportedly witnessed stealing medication from Kroger on Jan. 14 at 9:45 a.m. The male subject was also reported to have stolen beer previously. Bryan L. Hoop, 45, of Piqua, was charged with third-degree felony tampering with evidence and first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.