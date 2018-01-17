Snow, ice removal raising difficulties

COVINGTON — Winter weather continues to be a challenge in Covington as village employees work to remove snow and ice in a timely manner.

During the Covington Council meeting Tuesday evening, Village Administer Mike Busse told the council that snow and ice removal on village streets continues to be difficult due to the regular rounds of snow and cold temperatures the area has been seeing.

Busse said that the street department will continue to clean up streets as time allows, but village residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the streets during snow events to allow the street department to clear the streets more clearly.

The village’s salt supply is low, with the village’s sale barn being nearly empty, but the village has 90 tons of salt on order from Compass Minerals through the village’s Ohio Department of Transportation salt contract. It is scheduled to be delivered later this week, Busse said.

Renovations on the village’s Wastewater Treatment Plant are continuing, as the contractor is working on the exterior piping and valve work, according to Busse’s report. He went on to explain that the contractor plans to raise the storm water manhole and begin the backfill process later this week. The council approved a pay request from Jutte Excavating in the amount of approximately $300,42, which will be paid for with grant funding from the Ohio Public Works Commission.

The Water Treatment Plant is also undergoing maintenance. Moody’s of Dayton has pulled a high-service pump, Busse said. He said that a number of items need replaced in connection with this pump. The total estimated repair cost, including removal and reinstallation, is approximately $7,080.

The pump’s motor was taken to Masteller Electric in Sidney to be rebuilt. It is expected to be reinstalled within the next two weeks.

Important upcoming dates for the village include:

• The 2018 village-wide garage sale dates on May 31, June 1, and June 2.

• The Feb. 5 council meeting will be rescheduled to Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

• The Feb. 19 council meeting will be rescheduled to Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

Emergency services reports will be presented at the Jan. 29 council meeting. Council meetings are held at the municipal building, located at 1 S. High St.

Renovations, repairs continue at village facilities

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336