Mayor to discuss winter running safety

PIQUA — In an effort to keep runners safe in the city, Mayor Kazy Hinds and the Piqua Police Department will be holding a meeting on winter running safety next week.

“We have a lot of people who enjoy running throughout the year and running in different weather, and believe it or not, we have people who are out running in some of our coldest weather that we have,” Hinds said during the Piqua City Commission meeting this week.

Hinds said that she was contacted by the running community with safety concerns about being active outside during the winter.

“They enjoy running outside because that’s part of their activity, but there’s been some concern about where they’re running, how they’re running, and their safety in our streets,” Hinds said.

The meeting will take place on Tuesday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. It will be held in commission chambers on the second floor of the city of Piqua municipal building, located at 201 W. Water St.

“This is in order to keep our running community safe as they run the streets of our city during the winter months,” Hinds said. “We’ll discuss concerns the running community may have about their safety while running.”

Representatives from the Piqua Police Department will also be in attendance at this meeting to provide tips about what people should be running if they are outside being active.

“We will hear from our police department, what they suggest to keep our running community safe, and any other topics that may want to be brought to the table,” Hinds said.

Winter running tips from Runner’s World include wearing trail shoes or adding a traction device like Yak Trax to a runner’s shoes, choosing fresh snow over ice or packed snow to run on, and shortening one’s running stride and keeping one’s feet lower to the ground to risk the reduce the risk of slipping or straining muscles.

