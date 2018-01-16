Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports and Miami County Municipal Court records.

AGGRAVATED BURGLARY: Three black males, one armed with a pistol, reportedly forced entry into an occupied house on the 300 block of Wood Street and held two victims at gunpoint on Jan. 10 at approximately 8 p.m. An iPhone was taken in the burglary.

DRUG OFFENSE: Bobbie L. Curtis, 36, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia on Jan. 10.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A vehicle reportedly struck the side of CVS and then left the area on Jan. 10 at approximately 2:30 p.m. The vehicle and driver were located. A citation was issued.

A subject reported his car was struck sometime on Jan. 10 at an unknown location. He noticed minor damage and requested to make a report.

One vehicle ran into a parked car and did not stop on Staunton Street on Jan. 11 at approximately 1:10 p.m. The suspect vehicle was described as a dark green Dodge Ram extended cab truck with a full bed.

THEFT: A flat screen TV was reported stolen from a residence on Second Street on Jan. 10 at approximately 7 p.m.

A complainant advised someone took a laptop computer from Cashland Express without paying on Jan. 11 at 5:35 p.m. Robert Jenkins, 43, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor complicity in connection with this incident.

CRASH: A vehicle crashed into a keystone wall in the area of First and Harvard streets on Jan. 10 at approximately 8:30 p.m. The homeowner verified no damage had been sustained as a result. The vehicle owner requested a crash waiver.

TRESPASSING: People were found in Hollow Park during restricted hours on Jan. 11 at approximately 1:10 a.m. They were advised that the park was closed and would have to leave.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A victim advised that a friend was intoxicated and left her residence and broke her front door window on Vine Street on Jan. 11 at 4:15 a.m. He was located driving home and was charged. Scott J. Lee, 29, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI and second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.

UNRULY JUVENILE: A caller reported several juveniles throwing rocks and snowballs at passing cars on Staunton Street on Jan. 11 at 7 a.m. The area was checked, and the juveniles were gone upon officer arrival.

POSSIBLE OVERDOSE: Officers responded to a squad assist call referencing a male and female subject who possibly overdosed on Harrison Street on Jan. 11 at 7 a.m. Both of the male and female subjects were transported to UVMC.

OBSCENE MATERIAL: A male received inappropriate pictures from a juvenile female on Jan. 11. Female was charged accordingly.

ASSAULT: Officers responded to a call referencing a male subject who reportedly assaulted a female subject at McDonald’s on Covington Avenue on Jan. 11 at 1:30 p.m. The male subject could not be located upon arrival. The male subject was charged with assault.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT: A male subject was reportedly bitten by a neighbor’s dog while walking home from the bus stop on Brook Street on Jan. 11 at approximately 3 p.m.

WARRANT: Kayla M. Drake, 18, of Greenville, was picked up on Jan. 11 on a warrant for first-degree misdemeanor theft and first-degree misdemeanor complicity. These charges were in connection with incidents reported at Walmart on Oct. 23 and 24.

Cheyenne R. Smith, 19, of Piqua, was picked up on Jan. 11 on a warrant for two separate counts of first-degree misdemeanor theft. These charges were also in connection with incidents reported at Walmart on Oct. 23 and 24.