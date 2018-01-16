World Championship Ice Racing Series returning to Hobart

TROY — World Championship Ice Racing, presents The 2018 Next Generation Tour, at Troy’s Hobart Arena for one night only on Saturday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m. Featuring the biggest names in professional motorcycle ice racing and the most fearless riders on the ice racing the wild Unlimited Outlaw Quads.

Come witness as these racers blaze around the arena’s solid ice track shredding the ice with more than 2,000 razor sharp studs in their tires, hitting insane speeds; going from 0-60 mph in less than 3 seconds. All racing for the most prestigious World Championship Ice Racing title. This will be the final round where the world champion will be crowned.

There will be a guest appearance by four time Guinness Record holder, daredevil and professional stunt rider Ryan S. Ryan S. was in a tragic accident in 2007, and lost his left leg, but he didn’t let that stop him. He continues to perform stunts with a prosthetic leg, proving to be one of the fastest wheelie riders and craziest stunt bike riders on the ice.

Get early access to come hang out with the riders and their crew before the event at the “In the ICE Zone” pit party, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Come meet the riders, witness their razor sharp studded tires in person, and get autographs for $5. The pit party is open to all ages. Must have a ticket to the event to purchase the pit party.

Family priced tickets for World Championship Ice Racing are $17 and $22 for adults and kid’s tickets are $7. Ticket pricing increases $2 the day of the show. Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. Tickets are available for purchase at www.hobartarena.com, by calling 339-2911 or at the Hobart Arena Box Office, 255 Adams St., Troy.