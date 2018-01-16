Edison State students complete police training

PIQUA — Edison State Community College’s Peace Officer Academy honored 13 students in December following their successful completion of the 21-week program.

Students of the program met for six days each week since January, totaling over 680 hours of training. The curriculum of the program is certified by the Ohio Peace Officer Training Commission (OPOTC) and covers all aspects of law enforcement training including administration, firearms, subject control, and investigation.

“This was a great group of cadets. They all have the potential to become excellent police officers,” said Joseph Mahan, Basic Peace Officer Academy Commander.

Edison State offered the first Basic Peace Officer Academy in 2003 and the class that completed academic requirements this spring was from the 35th academy. Throughout its 14-year history, the program has graduated 455 students.

Many students have become officers throughout the region, though they are certified to seek an officer position anywhere in the State of Ohio.

“The job market for law enforcement officers is strong,” Mahan said. “They just need to seek out those agencies that are hiring and apply. I wish the best of luck to all of them in the pursuit of their chosen career.”

Academy students can continue their education at Edison State and earn an associate’s degree by taking classes on campus or online. Following successful completion of the police officer program, cadets are required to pass the state certification exam.

“I am very proud of each and every graduate and thankful for the sacrifices they made to attend and will continue to make throughout this career,” said Dr. Tony Human, dean of Professional and Technical Programs. “You do not select Law Enforcement, it selects you. I encourage them all to wear their badge with pride and remember: To protect, you must first serve.”

For more information about joining the upcoming academy, contact Veronica French at vfrench@edisonohio.edu or (937) 778-7865. Those interested in entering the academy must be at least 21 years of age and eligible to own a weapon.