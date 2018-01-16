Troy man sentenced in overdose death

MIAMI COUNTY — Miami County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Gee said the case surrounding Michael Henderson’s death was “a poster for the ravages of drug addiction” prior to sentencing Jeremy Alspaugh to serve six years in prison for involuntary manslaughter on Tuesday.

Alspaugh, 34, of Troy, had entered a plea of no contest to the charge with a joint plea agreement with the state to serve four years in prison. Judge Gee said the court takes recommendations “very seriously,” but in this case, “four years is almost insulting to the family of Mr. Henderson.”

Alspaugh was also sentenced to serve two years for tampering with evidence, corrupting another with drugs and trafficking drugs. which will run concurrently with the six-year involuntary manslaughter charge.

Alspaugh turned to the family of Michael Henderson, 44, of Piqua, and apologized for contributing to his accidental overdose death on March 25. Alspaugh shared how he has struggled with drug addiction for 13 years.

Miami County Assistant Prosecutor Janna Parker said she hoped Alspaugh would “make good on the promise to turn his life around.”

Henderson’s daughter and ex-wife spoke about their family’s loss.

“My dad deserves justice — he could have been saved,” said his daughter Britney Henderson. “I can’t forgive (Alspaugh) now, but I know my dad forgives him because that’s just who he was.”

Alspaugh, 34, was indicted by a grand jury on first-degree felony manslaughter in October 2017 in connection with the overdose death Henderson last spring.

Henderson’s ex-wife Tina said all Alspaugh had to do was call 9-1-1 and their three children would still have a father.

“Michael was his friend and (Alspaugh) left him for dead,” she said.

Upon his release from prison, Alspaugh will serve five years of post-release control. Alspaugh had no prior felony record and showed genuine remorse during the sentencing. He was given 10 days jail credit for a felony domestic violence charge, which he was also sentenced to serve one year in prison for during the hearing. That sentence will also run concurrently with the six-year manslaughter charge.

Alspaugh allegedly played a role in the overdose death of Henderson on March 25. According to previous Piqua Police Department reports, there was a report of a male subject not breathing at a residence in the 300 block of Ridge Street in Piqua on Sunday, March 26. Henderson was then found deceased.

Alspaugh to serve six years in prison