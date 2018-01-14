Commission to vote on agreements, rezoning

PIQUA — The former Water Treatment Plant is expected to be put to a new use: educating future firefighters.

During the Piqua City Commission meeting Tuesday evening, the commission will be voting on a resolution authorizing the city manager to enter into an agreement to permit the usage of the former Water Treatment Plant with Bowling Green State University’s State Fire School.

The commission will also be voting on rezoning the facility, which is located on State Route 66, from open space to light industrial use in order for the facility to be use in that capacity.

Following that, the commission will be voting on another rezoning request in regard to a proposed apartment complex to be built on Wood Street.

The parcel area is located on the 400 block of Wood Street and is situated across the street from its current owner, Transformed Life Church, located at 421 Wood St. The property is located near the intersection of Wood Street and Roosevelt Avenue and is also near the bike path, also called the East-West Ohio to Indiana Trail.

The Miller-Valentine Group is seeking the zoning change and is the contract purchaser of the property. They are requesting to rezone the property to R-3 multi-family residential use in order to develop a 62-unit multi-family apartment complex with on-site parking.

The property is currently zoned I-1 for light industrial use and is a vacant, outdated railroad structure.

Both of these zoning requests were previously approved by the Planning Commission.

The commission will also be voting on retaining services for the Piqua Power System. They will consider professional consulting and engineering services from SSOE Group first for the purpose of replacing aging and service critical assets at the power system. The contract is not to exceed $62,000.

The commission will then vote on obtaining security systems from Northwestern Ohio Security Systems, Inc. for the power system. The new surveillance and access control stations are not to exceed a cost of $86,000.

Garbage collection will also be returning to the commission’s agenda. If the ordinance updating the city’s code in relation to garbage collection is approved, the Health and Sanitation Department will be providing 96-gallon trash carts to customers.

The department was originally going to charge customers an extra $5 for an additional cart if a customer needed more than one trash cart, but that will no longer be the case after previous talks with the commission and prompting from Commissioner John Martin.

At a commission meeting in December, Martin said that the city’s current code already allowed for 192 gallons of trash to be collected without an additional fee for residential customers, so Martin requested that a second trash cart be provided to those customers at no cost if they requested one.

A new rate structure is also included in the ordinance, which will raise monthly rates by $1 for residential customers.

The commission will also consider an agreement with O.R. Colan Associates for right-of-way acquisition services being part of the wastewater pump stations replacement and elimination project.

The commission will also make a series of appointments to boards.

This commission meeting will take place Tuesday evening at the new time of 6 p.m. It will be held in commission chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Government Complex, located at 201 W. Water St.

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

