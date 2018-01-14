Lovett seeks GOP nomination for Ohio 80th primary

MIAMI COUNTY — Former Tipp City councilman and mayor George Lovett has announced that he is seeking the Republican Party nomination for the 80th Ohio House of Representatives seat in the May 2018 primary.

“I want to participate in shaping the policies that will guide us into the future. And I’m particularly concerned about how the world is changing for our young people,” Lovett said. The 80th House District includes all of Miami County and the southern half of Darke County.

If elected, Lovett plans to focus on two main issues, opioids and education.

He currently serves as a member of the Tri-County Board of Mental Health, which is working to raise funds for One Wellness Place, a one-stop center for addiction, mental health and medical services.

“I think it’s a tremendous example of how we can do more with less,” he said. “It’s a unique public-private partnership to bring under one roof all the services people in need need to gather to get out of that hole.”

Lovett said he hopes the center will make it easier for people to get the services they need, while saving an estimated $200,000 per year in overhead for the providers. “We’re going to plow that right back into more counseling and therapy,” he added.

“That’s an example of the kind of vision and leadership I want to bring to Columbus,” Lovett said.

Lovett also cited his experience in business and in local government as the right kind of experience needed for office.

Lovett earned a bachelor’s degree from Miami University, as well as a master’s and J.D. from Ohio State. He began practicing law in Tipp City in 1988, and in 1994, started his own firm, which now has four offices.

He served eight years on city council and two years as mayor. He has also been involved in community organizations including the Tipp City Rotary, Tipp Monroe Optimists, the Miami County Republican Men’s Club, Mum Festival, Temple Ansche Emeth in Piqua, and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

He credits his parents for helping him build a foundation of hard work and faith in his life. He began working in his parents’ bait store as a child and worked there through college.

“We’ve been a land of opportunity for hundreds of years and I’d like to see us continue doing that. I believe in the American dream and I want to see things be better, not just for you and me, but for our kids and grandkids,” he said.

For more information, visit www.lovettforohio.com.

