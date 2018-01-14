Bradford schools save on lighting project

BRADFORD — The Bradford Exempted Village School Board of Education met on Wednesday, Jan. 10, with elections and oaths of office taking place.

School Board President Dr. Scott Swabb and Vice President Maria Brewer remained in their offices. Additionally, the administration of oath of office was given to newly elected board members: Louis Reindel, Scott Besecker and Mike Miller. A motion was passed for regular school board meetings to take place the second Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m.

Student spotlights went to first graders Zoey Hill and Traycen Dues, seventh grader Shayleigh Swick and Dalton Skinner.

In addition, some of the items approved by the board are the following:

• A three-year contract with Jostens for yearbook services

• The adoption of the 2018-19 school calendar

• An online auction, as determined by the superintendent for meeting the purposes of school board policy numbers 7300 and 7310, for disposal of personal property that is considered surplus, obsolete or unusable, and is no longer beneficial to the public school district.

In Superintendent Joe Hurst’s report, the district purchased 140 Chromebooks for the school’s One-to-One Program for grades 3-5. The cost of about $220 each includes cases and hardware, Hurst said.

Also, in an effort to save the district money, Hurst said the district approved a lighting project, to save an annual $25,706. Hurst said the plan is to replace all of the fluorescent light bulbs, 924 each 2-by-4-feet bulbs, in the building, with thin light emitting diode (LED) window panels. A few other lights will be adde, to compensate for the lights not working well, he said.

According to Hurst, the lighting project cost of materials is $119,148. 82, with a labor cost of $28,307. These costs will be offset by a rebate from Dayton Power & Light (DP&L), at a total of $39,148.

“The district rushed through this to get it in by December because there are significant rebates through DP&L that expired or reduced significantly as of Jan. 1,” Hurst said. “The rebate would have been $25,000 if we had missed that deadline.”

Other annual savings include: energy — $22,879; re-lamping, custodial cleaning and changing ballasts — $2,827; with a total annual savings of $25,706, according to Hurst. About 90 percent of the ballasts in the building will be completely gone with the project, he said.

“This is exciting, and I love our school board because they made this happen,” Hurst said. “The project is something above and beyond what I ever expected. It’s going to be a fun project, and we hope to start by February.”

Bradford Schools Student of the Month Zoey Hill (center) is pictured with her teacher Jana Barga (left) and School Board Member Scott Besecker. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_IMG_4146-1-.jpg Bradford Schools Student of the Month Zoey Hill (center) is pictured with her teacher Jana Barga (left) and School Board Member Scott Besecker. Bradford Schools Student of the Month Dalten Skinner (center) is pictured with Principal Matt Triplett (left) and and School Board Member Scott Besecker. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_IMG_4148-1-.jpg Bradford Schools Student of the Month Dalten Skinner (center) is pictured with Principal Matt Triplett (left) and and School Board Member Scott Besecker. Provided photos Bradford Schools Student of the Month Shayleigh Swick (center) is pictured with Principal Matt Triplett (left) and School Board Member Scott Besecker. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_IMG_4149.jpg Bradford Schools Student of the Month Shayleigh Swick (center) is pictured with Principal Matt Triplett (left) and School Board Member Scott Besecker. Provided photos Bradford Schools Student of the Month Traycen Dues (center) is pictured with teacher Lori Royer (left) and School Board Member Scott Besecker. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_IMG_4151.jpg Bradford Schools Student of the Month Traycen Dues (center) is pictured with teacher Lori Royer (left) and School Board Member Scott Besecker. Provided photos

By Carolyn Harmon charmon@dailyadvocate.com

The writer may be reached at (937) 569-4354.

The writer may be reached at (937) 569-4354.