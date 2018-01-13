Siegel, Lopez sworn in as Ohio Recorders’ Association officers

SIDNEY — The Ohio Recorders’ Association recently named its 2018 executive committee at the association’s 91st annual winter conference.

Executive committee members were sworn were president Jodi Siegel, Democrat, of Shelby County; vice president Jessica Lopez, Republican, of Miami County; treasurer Ann Block, Democrat, of Monroe County; and secretary Patti Rockey, Republican, of Williams County. Sandra Micheli, Republican, of Wyandot County, will serve as immediate past president.

Recorders are responsible for maintaining the county’s real estate records and making the records accessible to the public.

The mission, in part, of the Ohio Recorders’ Association is to standardize the practice of filing and recording instruments in Ohio, to promote legislation for the better administration of Recorders’ offices in the state, to cultivate friendship among the Recorders’ offices in the state, and to elevate and improve the intellectual, social and economic conditions of all workers in recorders’ offices in the state of Ohio.

Lopez http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_Jessica-Lopez-photo.jpg Lopez Siegel http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_Jodi-Siegel-copy.jpg Siegel