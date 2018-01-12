St. Rt. 55 fatal crash now called “suspicious”

UNION TOWNSHIP -Authorities are now calling what was first reported as a “fatal accident”, a death that is “suspicious in nature,” according to Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak.

The events began as a reported car into a creek on State Route 55 just west of Elleman Road around 3 p.m. Authorities found a vehicle off the roadway in shallow water of a creek.

The victim, Samantha Freels, 52, of Ludlow Falls was pronounced dead at the scene.

Duchak said that evidence discovered at the scene led deputies to believe that there may be more to the incident than at first believed.

On Friday evening, the investigation led to a Union Township residence. Special Response Teams from the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, Troy Police, and Piqua Police responded to the location and after a period of time, “We were able to bring safely into custody a person of interest,” said Duchak.

Freels body has been transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office for autopsy by order of the Miami County Coroner’s Office.

Duchak stressed that his office is “very early in this investigation” and further details are not yet available.

A West Milton firefighter makes his was to a crashed vehicle off St. Rt. 55 on Friday afternoon. The crash victim died at the scene and authorities are now calling the incident “suspicous in nature.” http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_011218mju_crash_sr55_fatal22018112214944234.jpg A West Milton firefighter makes his was to a crashed vehicle off St. Rt. 55 on Friday afternoon. The crash victim died at the scene and authorities are now calling the incident “suspicous in nature.” Mike Ullery | Daily Call Firefighters from West Milton work the scene of single-vehicle crash on St. Rt. 55 at Elleman Rpad on Friday afternoon. The lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_011218mju_crash_sr55_fatal12018112215027329.jpg Firefighters from West Milton work the scene of single-vehicle crash on St. Rt. 55 at Elleman Rpad on Friday afternoon. The lone occupant of the vehicle died at the scene. Mike Ullery | Daily Call

Person of interest in custody