‘Suspicious death’ ruled suicide

PIQUA — Initially described by law officials as “suspicious,” the death of a Piqua man on Thursday has been ruled a suicide, according to the Piqua Police Department and other investigating agencies.

At 3:08 p.m. Thursday, Piqua police responded to a report of a death on Renche Street, following a call to dispatch from a woman stating that her husband was dead. Upon entry to the home, medics from the Piqua Fire Department determined that a male victim had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

“Initial investigation indicated the probable manner of death was due to a self-inflicted firearm wound,” Piqua Police Chief Bruce Jamison said in a press release on Friday. “However, several suspicious circumstances necessitated additional investigation to make a reasonable determination of this.”

An investigation was begun and Piqua police contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation for assistance, a routine practice in suspicious death cases.

“We would like to thank the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, the Miami County Coroner’s Office, and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for their assistance to our Investigative Division to resolve this investigation quickly on behalf of our department and in the interests of a grieving family,” Jamison said.