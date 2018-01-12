Posted on by

Ready to roll

,

Piqua street crews await winter storm

The City of Piqua street crews lbegin loading salt in the pre-dawn hours on Friday in anticipation of freezing rain falling over the area later this morning.


City street crews load salt into waiting trucks in prepaation for the approaching freezing rain. City of Piqua crews have trucks loaded and intend to begin spreading salt as soon as temperatures drop to a point where ice begins to form.


The City of Piqua street crews lbegin loading salt in the pre-dawn hours on Friday in anticipation of freezing rain falling over the area later this morning.

City street crews load salt into waiting trucks in prepaation for the approaching freezing rain. City of Piqua crews have trucks loaded and intend to begin spreading salt as soon as temperatures drop to a point where ice begins to form.

The City of Piqua street crews lbegin loading salt in the pre-dawn hours on Friday in anticipation of freezing rain falling over the area later this morning.
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_011218mju_weather1.jpgThe City of Piqua street crews lbegin loading salt in the pre-dawn hours on Friday in anticipation of freezing rain falling over the area later this morning.

City street crews load salt into waiting trucks in prepaation for the approaching freezing rain. City of Piqua crews have trucks loaded and intend to begin spreading salt as soon as temperatures drop to a point where ice begins to form.
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_011218mju_weather_salt1.jpgCity street crews load salt into waiting trucks in prepaation for the approaching freezing rain. City of Piqua crews have trucks loaded and intend to begin spreading salt as soon as temperatures drop to a point where ice begins to form.
Piqua street crews await winter storm

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

8:15 am |    

Ready to roll

Ready to roll
12:09 am |    

Newton girls stay on winning ‘Trail’ in CCC action

Newton girls stay on winning ‘Trail’ in CCC action
9:10 pm
Updated: 9:13 pm. |    

Piqua police investigate “suspicious death”

Piqua police investigate “suspicious death”