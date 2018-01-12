Ready to roll

The City of Piqua street crews lbegin loading salt in the pre-dawn hours on Friday in anticipation of freezing rain falling over the area later this morning.

City street crews load salt into waiting trucks in prepaation for the approaching freezing rain. City of Piqua crews have trucks loaded and intend to begin spreading salt as soon as temperatures drop to a point where ice begins to form.

The City of Piqua street crews lbegin loading salt in the pre-dawn hours on Friday in anticipation of freezing rain falling over the area later this morning. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_011218mju_weather1.jpg The City of Piqua street crews lbegin loading salt in the pre-dawn hours on Friday in anticipation of freezing rain falling over the area later this morning. City street crews load salt into waiting trucks in prepaation for the approaching freezing rain. City of Piqua crews have trucks loaded and intend to begin spreading salt as soon as temperatures drop to a point where ice begins to form. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_011218mju_weather_salt1.jpg City street crews load salt into waiting trucks in prepaation for the approaching freezing rain. City of Piqua crews have trucks loaded and intend to begin spreading salt as soon as temperatures drop to a point where ice begins to form.