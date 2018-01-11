Piqua police investigate “suspicious death”

PIQUA — Piqua police are investigating what is described as a “suspicious death” on Renche Street in the city.

Miami County Dispatch received a call mid-afternoon on Thursday from a female, stating that her “husband is dead.” Police arrived at the scene as Piqua Fire Department medics staged a short distance away. Entry was made and medics entered. It was determined that a male victim had died of an apparent gunshot wound.

An investigation was begun and Piqua police contacted the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigative Services to assist in the investigation.

Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove said that the department requested BCI as a routine matter in a suspicious death case.

All that has been released at this time is that the victim is a male, believed to be in his 30s.

As of press time, investigators had obtained a search warrant for the residence, also a routine part of the case, according to Grove.

Grove stressed that, as of this time, there are no suspects, nor an active search for suspects.

Investigators are expected to remain on the scene late into the night.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove coordinates investigation units from both Piqua and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation from outside a Renche Street home, as officials investigate a “suspicious death” that occurred inside the home on Thursday afternoon. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_011118mju_ppd_renche_suspiciousdeath2018111205720557-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Deputy Piqua Police Chief Marty Grove coordinates investigation units from both Piqua and Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation from outside a Renche Street home, as officials investigate a “suspicious death” that occurred inside the home on Thursday afternoon. Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police officers investigate a “suspicious death” at a home on Renche Street near Mulberry on Thursday. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_011118mju_ppd_renche_suspiciousdeath22018111205738103-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua police officers investigate a “suspicious death” at a home on Renche Street near Mulberry on Thursday.

By Mike Ullery mullery@dailycall.com

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335