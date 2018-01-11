Police/fire assist man on bike path bridge

PIQUA — Piqua police and medics responded to the Great Miami River mid-afternoon on Thursday on a report of a man dangling from the East Main Street Shawnee bridge.

Minutes later, callers reported a man on a cement pier at the bike path bridge. Officers arrived to find a man on one of the cement piers at the far end of the bike path bridge, approximately 20 feet below the pedestrian path.

Firefighters and medics were able to reach the man, who first told rescuers that he had jumped, but later said that he had fallen.

The subject also told officials that he was having some mental health issues. The victim, who was not identified, was a male, in his late-20s.

His injuries did not appear to be serious. He was transported by Piqua Fire Department medics to Upper Valley Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua firefighters and Piqua police tend to a man who reportedly either fell or jumped from the bike path bridge across the Great Miami River on Thursday afternoon. The man, whose name has not been released, indicated that he was having some issues. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_011118mju_bridgeguy2-1.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call Piqua firefighters and Piqua police tend to a man who reportedly either fell or jumped from the bike path bridge across the Great Miami River on Thursday afternoon. The man, whose name has not been released, indicated that he was having some issues. He was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for evaluation and treatment of minor injuries.

By Mike Ullery mullery@dailycall.com

Reach Mike Ullery at (937) 451-3335

