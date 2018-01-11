Foundation accepting award nominations

PIQUA — The Piqua Community Foundation is accepting applications for the third annual Hinsch Community Service Awards. The Scott J. Hinsch and Margaret W. Hinsch Community Service Awards will recognize volunteer service to organizations located in Piqua or in Washington or Springcreek townships.

Nominations must be made by local charitable non-profit organizations, on a form available from The Piqua Community Foundation office or online at piquacommunityfoundation.org. The application should focus on the nominee’s service in the previous year; volunteer service in 2017 will be honored this year. A special feature of these awards is that $1,000 grants will be presented to the organizations that nominate the winner of each award.

The family of Margaret and Scott Hinsch established the award program through The Piqua Community Foundation to recognize active community volunteers who follow the Hinsches’ examples. Both Margaret and Scott were active in the Piqua community for many years in organizations including Piqua Memorial Hospital, Girl Scouts, the YMCA., Meals on Wheels, the Piqua Public Library and more. Last year’s honorees include Suzie Hawkes (YWCA), and Wilma Earls (The Bethany Center), Jeff Lange (YMCA), and Jim Gover Jr. (Piqua Parents as Teachers.)

Completed applications must be returned to The Piqua Community Foundation office, P.O. Box 226, Piqua, Ohio, no later than March 1.For questions or more information, Executive Director Karen Wendeln at (937) 615-9080.

Provided photo Last year’s recipients of the Scott J. Hinsch and Margaret W. Hinsch Community Service Awards. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_Hinsch.jpg Provided photo Last year’s recipients of the Scott J. Hinsch and Margaret W. Hinsch Community Service Awards.

Honoring volunteer service in 2017