Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

NEEDLE FOUND: A complainant advised she found an empty hypodermic needle in the roadway on Washington Avenue on Jan. 8 at 12:20 p.m. and didn’t want any children to pick it up. An officer recovered the needle and disposed of it at the police department.

THEFT: On Jan. 8, a caller said her sister cashed her Social Security check while she was incarcerated on Aug. 1. The suspect admitted to the crime and was charged. Amie J. Baker, 37, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

Officers responded to a report of a theft in progress at Walmart on Jan. 8 at 9:20 p.m. A male suspect left the store after stealing multiple electronic items.

On Jan. 9, a caller reported a package was stolen off her porch on Jan. 2 at approximately 2 p.m.

An officer was dispatched to a theft complaint at Marathon on West Water Street in reference to a female subject stealing merchandise on Jan. 9 at 1 p.m. The female was apprehended, charged, processed, and released. Shellie L. Radcliff, 42, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

A Loss Prevention employee with Walmart provided video of a theft from the store on Jan. 9 at 4:20 p.m. The investigation is pending.

The Marathon on West Water Street reported a male subject leaving without paying for his gas on Jan. 9 at approximately 5:45 p.m.

ASSIST AGENCY: The Ohio Department of Natural Resources advised that they received a complaint of someone hunting after dark in the area of the 9800 block of north State Route 66 near the Piqua Water Treatment Plant on Jan. 8 at 6:30 p.m. An officer searched the surrounding area but did not locate the individual.

Officers assisted the fire department with a dumpster fire at the Piqua Senior Apartments on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m. The fire department was able to contain the fire to the dumpster, and no evacuation was needed for the residents.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: An officer was dispatched to a criminal damaging complaint in reference to a church building exterior door being tagged with an unknown symbol at Our Savior Lutheran Church on Jan. 9 at approximately 5 p.m.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash with no injuries near McDonald’s on Covington Avenue on Jan. 9 at 6:30 p.m. A driver was cited.

ASSAULT: There was a report of an assault on South Wayne Street on Jan. 9 at 8 p.m. Crystal S. Litton, 37, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.