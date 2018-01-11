Crash injures one

SPRINGCREEK TOWNSHIP — One person was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Statler Road on Thursday morning.

Piqua Fire Department and medics responded to the 900 block of Statler Road just after 10:30 on a report of a vehicle on its side.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find the male driver trapped in his SUV that had crashed through a guardrail and landed on its side in a small creek bed.

In what was described as a “lengthy extrication”, firefighters and medics from Piqua, with assistance from Fletcher Fire Department, who responded as mutual aide, were able to free the victim who was transported to Upper Valley Medical Center for treatment of what were described as non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies said that Statler Road, between Troy-Sidney Road and Union-Shelby Road will remain closed to traffic until the guardrail can be replaced by county road crews.

Officials on the scene said that with the incoming weather and holiday weekend, it is not known just how long Statler Road will be closed.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call A single-vehicle crash on Statler Road left one man injured on Thursday morning. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_011118mju_crash_statler.jpg Mike Ullery | Daily Call A single-vehicle crash on Statler Road left one man injured on Thursday morning.

Statler Rd. closed until guardrail repaired