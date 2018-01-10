Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

TRAFFIC STOP: A driver allegedly fled from officers on a traffic stop in the area of West North Street and North Downing Street on Jan. 5 at 2 p.m. The driver was located and found to be in possession of suspected cocaine. Christina L. Queen, 30, of Sidney, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of cocaine and first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with law enforcement in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash in the area of East Ash and North Main streets on Jan. 6 at 6:50 p.m. Danny A. Arthur, 66, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor OVI in connection with this incident.

TRESPASSING: There was a report of a neighbor allegedly threatening another neighbor on West Ash Street on Jan. 6 at approximately 8:15 p.m. The first neighbor was warned for trespassing.

WELFARE CHECK: Two juveniles were reportedly playing on the ice at the river near the Garnsey Street bridge on Jan. 7 at 10 a.m. The caller thought it was dangerous and wanted them checked on. Contact was made with the juveniles, and they left the area without further incident.

THEFT: A subject reported his wallet stolen sometime in the last week between Dec. 30 and Jan. 7 on West High Street at the Piqua Manor Nursing Home.

There was a shoplifting complaint at Walmart on Jan. 7 at 2:10 p.m. Paul J. Treon, 24, of Washington Township, was charged with theft in connection with this incident.

There was a shoplifting complaint at Family Farm and Home on Jan. 7 at approximately 3 p.m.

FOUND NEEDLE: A needle was found in the restroom at Walmart on Jan. 7 at approximately 12:15 p.m. An officer transported it back to the police department and placed it in a sharps container.