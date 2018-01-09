Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

THEFT: There was a report of a vehicle being stolen at Speedway on Scott Drive on Jan. 5 at 6:20 a.m. The vehicle was located. Clark E. Sturgeon, 42, of Lima, was charged with fourth-degree felony receiving stolen property in connection with this incident. Sturgeon is also facing additional charges of fourth-degree felony theft and first-degree misdemeanor failure to comply with law enforcement. Sturgeon is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $15,500.

ACCIDENT: A city garbage truck reportedly struck a brick pillar behind a residence on Elm Street on Jan. 5 at approximately 9:15 a.m.

There was a report of a traffic accident with no injuries on the Ash Street overpass on Jan. 5 at approximately 5:45 p.m.

CRIMINAL MISCHIEF: A complainant reportedly caught neighborhood juveniles tampering with his vehicle on Glenwood Avenue on Jan. 5 at 2:20 p.m. No damage was reported. The complainant wanted the juveniles spoken to.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: An officer stopped to assist two motorists in the area of Aerovent Drive and East Ash Street on Jan. 5 at 3:30 p.m. Upon making contact, it was found that two male subjects were having a verbal argument. Both subjects were warned for disorderly conduct. It was also found that one male driver was driving with an expired license. A driver was cited for driving with an expired license.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: Officers were dispatched to a shots fired complaint at the Piqua Village Apartments on Covington Avenue on Jan. 6 at 12:10 a.m. Units arrived to find someone threw a rock through the front window of residence.

DISTURBANCE: Officers responded to a call referencing two male subjects who broke into a residence and assaulted another male subject in the residence on North College Street on Jan. 6 at approximately 6:10 a.m.

WARRANT: A suspect with an active warrant was located and arrested at the Shell station on South Street on Jan. 6 at 1:50 p.m. The subject also reportedly had drugs and a large amount of money. He was also charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs. Michael D. Long, 37, of Dayton, was charged with fifth-degree felony trafficking in drugs and fifth-degree felony drug possession in connection with this incident. Long is also facing additional charges of two counts first-degree misdemeanor probation violations, one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence, and one count of second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business. Long is currently being held at the Miami County Jail on a total bond of $3,600.

