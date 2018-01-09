College briefs

Hunley on Cumberlands dean’s list

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — In recognition of academic performance, the Office of the Vice President for Academic Affairs at University of the Cumberlands (UC) has named Sage Hunley of Conover, Ohio, to the dean’s list for the fall 2017 semester.

To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.5 and be in good academic standing.

Sprowl named to dean’s list

COLUMBIA, Mo. — Desmond Sprowl, of Troy, was recently named to the Columbia College dean’s list for the fall semester.

To be named to the dean’s list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.