Wonderful wintery whimsy

Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest
Miami County residents warm themselves by the fire during The Great Christmas Tree Bonfire event on Saturday in Tipp City.
Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest
Wyatt Walls, 7, of Piqua receives a push on the sledding hill from grandfather Ron Walls of Piqua during The Great Christmas Tree Bonfire event on Saturday in Tipp City.
Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Miami County residents warm themselves by the fire during The Great Christmas Tree Bonfire event on Saturday in Tipp City.
Cody Willoughby | AIM Media Midwest Wyatt Walls, 7, of Piqua receives a push on the sledding hill from grandfather Ron Walls of Piqua during The Great Christmas Tree Bonfire event on Saturday in Tipp City.