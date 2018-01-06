Cleaning off the crud

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
Zach Rittenhouse of Houston hits the Super Wash in Piqua on Saturday to get some of the road grime and salt off of his pickup truck. While temperatures still hovered just above zero, the sunshine encouraged many to venture out and begin cleaning up from our recent arctic weather pattern.
