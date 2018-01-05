Special Olympics basketball takes the floor

Mike Ullery | Daily Call
The Riverside Special Olympics basketball team was in high gear during an exhibition game at Miami East High School on Thursday. Pictured are, l-r, Jeri Jo Thomas, Topher Eller, Heidi Denlinger, and Paula Baker. The team played during half-time of the Miami East vs. Newton girls game.
