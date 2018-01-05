Posted on by

Special Olympics basketball takes the floor

,

Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Riverside Special Olympics basketball team was in high gear during an exhibition game at Miami East High School on Thursday. Pictured are, l-r, Jeri Jo Thomas, Topher Eller, Heidi Denlinger, and Paula Baker. The team played during half-time of the Miami East vs. Newton girls game.


Mike Ullery | Daily Call

The Riverside Special Olympics basketball team was in high gear during an exhibition game at Miami East High School on Thursday. Pictured are, l-r, Jeri Jo Thomas, Topher Eller, Heidi Denlinger, and Paula Baker. The team played during half-time of the Miami East vs. Newton girls game.

Mike Ullery | Daily Call The Riverside Special Olympics basketball team was in high gear during an exhibition game at Miami East High School on Thursday. Pictured are, l-r, Jeri Jo Thomas, Topher Eller, Heidi Denlinger, and Paula Baker. The team played during half-time of the Miami East vs. Newton girls game.
http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_010418mju_bb_riverside201815161257598-1.jpgMike Ullery | Daily Call The Riverside Special Olympics basketball team was in high gear during an exhibition game at Miami East High School on Thursday. Pictured are, l-r, Jeri Jo Thomas, Topher Eller, Heidi Denlinger, and Paula Baker. The team played during half-time of the Miami East vs. Newton girls game.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

4:17 pm
Updated: 6:07 pm. |    

Special Olympics basketball takes the floor

Special Olympics basketball takes the floor
2:04 pm |    

Man incarcerated over counterfeit bills

Man incarcerated over counterfeit bills
1:01 pm |    

Miami East girls gets past Newton in CCC

Miami East girls gets past Newton in CCC