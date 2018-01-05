Dulcimer Society weekend set at Hayner

TROY — The Mountain Dulcimer Society of Dayton will present their 2018 annual concert at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Jan. 12, and their and dulcimer workshop at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren on Jan. 13.

The featured guest artist this year is Matthew Dickerson, an accomplished hammered dulcimer player who won both the Mideast Regional and the National Hammer Dulcimer competition in 2012. His tastes cross multiple genres ranging from traditional to classical to his own original compositions. The concert will be held at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center on Friday, Jan. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is free and it is suggested that you come early as reservations for this popular event will not be taken.

On Jan. 13, Dickerson will lead several workshops at the West Charleston Church of the Brethren in Tipp City. Fees for this event are $15 to $20 per workshop with three different skill levels from beginner to advanced. For a registration flyer about this dulcimer event, visit www.TroyHayner.org/music or send info request to daytondulcimers@gmail.com .

For more information regarding these free events and to receive a complete listing of events taking place at the Hayner Center, call 339-0457 or visit www.TroyHayner.org for complete details.