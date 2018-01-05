Man accused of holding woman captive

MIAMI COUNTY — A local man was incarcerated Thursday after reportedly holding a woman captive since Monday and threatening a police officer in Piqua.

Piqua police responded to the 100 block of West Ash Street on Thursday at approximately 10:30 a.m., initially arresting Tommy L. Arnett, 32, of Piqua, on a warrant.

After an investigation, Piqua police found that the victim had been held in the residence since Monday, Jan. 1, and had not been able to call for help or leave until Thursday morning, according to Deputy Chief Jason Preston of the Piqua Police Department. The victim also reported that Arnett put her in a chokehold at one point and rubbed her face on the carpet.

During the course of the investigation, Arnett also reportedly threatened a police officer.

Arnett was charged with fifth-degree felony aggravated menacing, third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint, first-degree misdemeanor assault, and second-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business in connection with this incident.

Arnett is currently being held at the Miami County Jail.

In other news:

The following people were recently sentenced in Miami County Municipal Court. All information is provided by court records:

• James G. King, 35, of Troy, was sentenced to two years of probation, 11 days in jail, a fine, and suspended jail time for first-degree misdemeanor possession of drugs, amended down from fifth-degree felony possession of drugs. King also received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Judith Thompson, 68, of Botkins, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor unauthorized use of property, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft. This charge was in connection with an incident at Elder Beerman in Piqua on Nov. 16.

• Steven L. Koether, 64, of Piqua, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor assault. Koether was first charged on Nov. 18. Koether was charged in connection with a report of a subject assaulting his roommate after the caller tried to plug the refrigerator back in after the suspect unplugged it on East Grant Street in Piqua on Nov. 18 at 11:30 a.m., according to Piqua police reports.

• Zachary S. Williams, 31, of Troy, received a fine and suspended jail time for second-degree misdemeanor attempted assault, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor attempted assault.

• Kendra B. May, 30, of Troy, was sentenced to one year of probation, suspended jail time, and a fine for third-degree misdemeanor criminal mischief, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor misuse of a credit card.

• Ezra D. Mohler, 32, of Covington, was sentenced to one year of probation, suspended jail time, and a fine for second-degree misdemeanor attempted, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor theft. This charge was in connection with a reported incident at Speedway in Troy on Nov. 1.

• Cianna P. Betts, 20, of Piqua, was sentenced to one year of probation, suspended jail time, and a fine for first-degree misdemeanor offenses involving underage persons.

• Angela L. Iheanacho, 50, of Trotwood, received a fine and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly conduct, amended down from second-degree criminal damaging or endangering.

• Randall S. Kimmel, 37, of Covington, received a fine for fourth-degree misdemeanor disorderly intoxication in public.

• Henry A. Ward, Jr., 36, of Troy, received a fine, 13 days in jail, and suspended jail time for fourth-degree misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia, amended down from first-degree misdemeanor possession of a drug abuse instrument.

