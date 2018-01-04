One dead and one injured in SR201 crash

BETHEL TOWNSHIP (Miami County) – One person is dead and another injured following a head-on crash on State Route 201 at Singer Road.

Lt. Mike Whaley of the Miami County Sheriff’s Department said Jennifer Duffy, 48, of Dayton was traveling southbound on St. Rt. 201 when she apparently drifted left of center for an unknown reason. Duffy’s car crashed head-on into a northbound pickup truck. The impact sent the truck off the roadway.

Duffy was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck suffered a leg injury and was trapped in his vehicle for approximately 20 minutes until freed by Bethel Township firefighters. His name has not been released and his injuries were described as non life-threatening.

The crash is under investigation by Miami County Sheriff’s Deputies. State Route 201 was closed to traffic while for about an hour while investigators worked the crash.

The crash was Miami County’s first traffic fatality of 2018 and the second fatal crash on St. Rt. 201 in the past two weeks.

