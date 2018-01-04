BOE welcomes new officers, new faces

PIQUA – During a brief organizational meeting – their first gathering of the new year – the Piqua City Schools board of education on Thursday evening elected two new leaders and welcomed two new members.

Longtime board member and past president Andy Hite was chosen to succeed Frank Patrizio as president of the BOE, and Clint Bostick was appointed as vice president, taking the seat vacated by outgoing board member and vice president Steve Greggerson. Hite and Greggerson were sworn in immediately after their elections.

Elected last November, new board members Sean Ford and Kelly McMaken also took their oaths of office during Thursday’s meeting.

A graduate of Piqua High School, Ford is the executive director of the Piqua Area United Way. He includes among his goals as a BOE member ensuring that students have all the necessary tools to succeed in school and able to compete in the ever-changing and growing work force. McMaken, a CT Technologist at Kettering Medical Center, cites encouraging parental involvement and supporting early literacy among her goals. Both she and Ford have children attending Piqua City Schools.

The organizational meeting also was attended by Charlotte McGuire, a member of the Ohio Board of Education, District 3, which includes Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Butler counties. “I’ve made an attempt to engage with all the districts in my community,” she said, adding that her district comprises some 40-plus school systems.

McGuire was on hand to present Momentum Awards to the Piqua City Schools district and Piqua Central Intermediate School (PCIS) for receiving A’s on each value-added measure on the Ohio school report card.

About her visit to PCIS, McGuire said, “I was amazed at what I saw. There is a community for learning and a joy of teaching.” Of PCIS Principal Josh Kauffman, she said, “This man has a heart for children.”

In praise of the district as a whole, she addressed the board, saying, “You have a mighty job … whatever happens in this district is on you. You have invested in some great leaders who have produced some great results. The best is yet to come.”

Following the meeting, a reception was held to fete outgoing board members Bob Luby and Steve Greggerson. Representatives from each of Piqua’s schools – the high school and junior high, PCIS, and Springcreek and Washington primary schools – presented Luby and Greggerson with artwork, wooden plaques, a framed jersey, and other items, and even serenaded them with a song thanking them for their service to the district and Piqua community. Piqua Junior High School student Cassie Schrubb gave a special video presentation showing an overview of Luby and Greggerson’s long careers with the district.

A graduate of Marshall University and Wright State University, Luby was hired by Piqua City Schools in mid-1965. He served as a teacher, assistant principal and lead principal at the old Bennett Intermediate School, as well as assistant principal at Piqua High School. Luby served on the Piqua BOE for 12 years, and will continue his three-year appointment to the Upper Valley Career Center board of education.

Greggerson, who graduated from Miami University and The University of Dayton, joined the Piqua school district in 1970. He taught social studies at the high school, as well as serving as assistant principal and lead principal at Springcreek Primary. Greggerson was a member of the Piqua BOE for four years.

“Both Bob and Steve have been invested in Piqua City Schools, first as teachers, then as administrators, and finally, as board members,” Hite said. “At the end of the day, they’re leaving Piqua schools better than they found them.”

Hite http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_HITE_ANDY.jpg Hite Bostick http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_clint-bostick.jpg Bostick Ford http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_FORD-SEAN.jpeg Ford McMaken http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_McMaken-Kelly.jpg McMaken

Board bids farewell to 2 outgoing members

By Belinda M. Paschal bpaschal@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Belinda M. Paschal at (937) 451-3341

Reach Belinda M. Paschal at (937) 451-3341