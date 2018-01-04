Retreat empowers women to be better farm managers

HOUSTON, Ohio — Female farmers, whether farming on their own or in a partnership, realize the importance of the business side of farming. A program called Annie’s Project provides education and a support network to enhance business skills of women involved in all aspects of agriculture.

Annie spent her lifetime learning to be an involved farm business partner with her husband. Annie’s life experiences inspired her daughter, a university extension agent, to create a program for women living and working in the complex, dynamic agriculture business environment. Annie’s Project fosters problem solving, record keeping, and decision-making skills in farm women.

A weekend retreat will be offered in Houston on Feb. 2-4. Women will receive training in five areas of agricultural risk management: financial, marketing, production, legal, and human resources. Women also will be able to network and develop relationships with other women in agriculture.

The event will be held at Western Buckeye Christian Camp, 5455 Roeth Road, Houston.

The cost is $95 per person and includes all lodging, materials and meals. Please bring bedding and towels. The registration deadline is Jan. 19. For questions about this retreat, please contact Amanda Douridas at Douridas.9@osu.edu or (937) 484-1526.

Registration for both workshops can be found at: https://u.osu.edu/ohwomeninag/.