Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by the Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT: There was a report of a traffic crash on the 8400 block of North County Road 25-A on Jan. 1 at 11 a.m. One vehicle was involved, and there were no reported injuries.

There was a two-vehicle accident on New Haven Road on Jan. 1 at 2:40 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

A vehicle struck a parked car on West High Street on Jan. 2 at 2 p.m. A driver was cited.

ASSAULT: There was a report of two female subjects physically fighting in the parking lot at the Bent Tree apartments on Jan. 1 at 5 p.m. One was charged with misdemeanor assault.

TRESPASSING: A male subject was acting suspicious, yelling at employees, and consuming alcohol while in the store at Kroger on Jan. 1 at 6:15 p.m. He left prior to officer arrival but was later contacted and warned for disorderly conduct.

TELECOMMUNICATIONS HARASSMENT: There was a report of a menacing complaint on West High Street on Jan. 1 at 6:30 p.m. The victim reported being threatened. Suzzana Epley-Neves, 48, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment in connection with this incident.

ASSIST OTHER AGENCY: The railroad gates were down at the CSX North County Road 25-A crossing in Piqua and could not raise due to an electrical problem on Jan. 2 at approximately 4 a.m. CSX were on scene attempting to repair the issue. Piqua police later responded to a call that the railroad gates were malfunctioning at this location on Jan. 2 at approximately 6 a.m. CSX requested traffic control until gates were properly working.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A subject reported his vehicle had been egged on Plymouth Avenue sometime overnight between Jan. 1-2.

Another subject reported his vehicle was egged on Andover Avenue sometime overnight between Jan. 1-2.

THEFT: An officer was dispatched in reference to a theft that occurred on the previous day between 5:40 p.m. on Jan. 1 and 4 p.m. on Jan. 2. A subject pushed a cart full of merchandise out of Walmart.

INFORMATION REPORT: A complainant reported that sometime on Jan. 2 someone slid through a stop sign and onto his front yard on Beverly Drive, running over his water meter. The complainant was not sure if it was damaged.