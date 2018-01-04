AT&T store joins east side of Piqua

PIQUA — The new mini-strip mall is filling up on the east side of Piquam with a new AT&T store and the Kay Jewelers relocating to the location.

The AT&T store, located at 1252 E. Ash St. in suite 114, is being operated by Midwest Mobility Solutions (MMS). “We’re an AT&T authorized retailer,” said Joel Arnett, district manager of the Michigan-based company.

“MMS believes in extremely responsible growth,” Arnett said. “The Piqua area has a lot of market share.”

The Piqua location expanded the Miami Valley/Dayton area-based locations.

“Piqua has a lot of services that AT&T offers,” Arnett said, explaining that there is AT&T internet, TV, and wireless services available in the area.

“We do have high-quality products to offer,” Arnett continued, saying that they wanted to offer local customers the best experience and the best value when shopping.

“We look to be active with community events,” Arnett said. He said that MMS’ AT&T stores have participated in such campaigns as “Don’t Text and Drive.”

The AT&T store held its ribbon-cutting ceremony in December with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce. The business currently has a promotion going on in which customers can buy one, get one free on top-tier cell phones like Samsung, LG, and iPhones, and that promotion will last until Jan. 11.

The AT&T store’s hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

The AT&T store can be contacted at (937) 451-8080.

Also in the same strip mall, Kay Jewelers relocated from the Miami Valley Centre Mall.

“We are very appreciative to have the opportunity to serve the Piqua community and look forward to continuing to do so at the new location,” Frank Cirillo, director of public relations at Signet Jewelers, the parent company of Kay Jewelers, said.

Courtesy photo of Kazy Hinds | Twitter The new AT&T store in Piqua, located at 1252 E. Ash St. in suite 114, store had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in December with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_ATT-store-ribbon-cutting-2.jpg Courtesy photo of Kazy Hinds | Twitter The new AT&T store in Piqua, located at 1252 E. Ash St. in suite 114, store had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in December with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy photo of Kazy Hinds | Twitter The new AT&T store in Piqua, located at 1252 E. Ash St. in suite 114, store had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in December with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce. http://www.dailycall.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/30/2018/01/web1_ATT-store-ribbon-cutting-1.jpg Courtesy photo of Kazy Hinds | Twitter The new AT&T store in Piqua, located at 1252 E. Ash St. in suite 114, store had its ribbon-cutting ceremony in December with the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce.

Kay Jewelers relocates to strip mall

By Sam Wildow swildow@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336

Reach Sam Wildow at swildow@aimmediamidwest.com or (937) 451-3336