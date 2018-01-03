For the Daily Call

PIQUA — Enjoy the beauty of the holidays at the Piqua Public Library before the Christmas decorations are packed away from another year. Saturday, Jan. 6, will be the final day to see the library’s trees and other seasonal items.

“Our trees are always beautiful, but this year we really committed to making the library a wonderland destination for visitors,” reports James Oda, Piqua Public Library director. “The décor was carefully chosen to honor the historic nature of the Fort Piqua Plaza, and to showcase a rustic ‘Christmases Past’ theme. Many items on display are truly vintage, while others beautifully capture the spirit of earlier times.”

In addition to several holiday trees, many new items were debuted this season. Highlights include a restored R.P. Spiker sleigh displayed on the second floor (on loan from Larry and Barbara Coffing of Piqua), a magical miniature village collection, cases filled with vintage toys and dollhouses, and much more.

The library will begin packing the decorations away after business hours on Saturday. Visitors are encouraged to stop at the library, located at 116 W. High St. in downtown Piqua.