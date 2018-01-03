Piqua police reports highlights

To contact the Piqua Police Department:
The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at 937-778-2027.
Residents can anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477).
To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.
For more information, visit piquaoh.org/city-departments/police-department/submit-a-tip/.
PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.
WARRANT: Anthony M. Thompson, 48, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant on Dec. 29 for first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with a reported incident on the 300 block of Young Street on Nov. 4.
ASSAULT: A male subject got into a physical altercation with another male inside a residence on North College Street on Dec. 29 at 8:30 p.m. Vergil Hinkle, 54, address unknown, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.
DISTURBANCE: An anonymous complainant reported a male and female arguing outside on West High Street on Dec. 29 at 10:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the male had a warrant out of Miami County. The male was arrested and transported to the Incarceration Facility. A pipe and drug scale were also seized. David G. Wintrow, 53, of Piqua, was picked up for receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.
ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident in the area of McKinley Avenue and Covington Avenue on Dec. 29 at approximately 3:10 p.m. There were no reported injuries.
A hit skip accident was reported on West High Street on Dec. 29 at approximately 5 p.m.
There was a two-vehicle accident with no injuries reported in the area of East Ash Street and Scott Drive on Dec. 29 at 6:40 p.m.
There was a report of a vehicle driving recklessly a parking lot on Covington and striking a vehicle before leaving the scene without exchanging information on Dec. 30 at 12:50 a.m. Area was checked, but the vehicle was not located.
A truck reportedly backed into a stop sign on East Ash street on Dec. 30 at 8:40 a.m.
POSSIBLE FRAUD: There was a report of a counterfeit $10 bill being passed at Taco Bell on Dec. 29 at 11 p.m.
MENACING: A caller said someone was threatening to shoot her son though Snapchat on Boone Street on Dec. 30 at 2:30 a.m. She had video and knew who the suspect was. Joshua L. Browder, 18, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment and first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in connection with this incident.
DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A subject was found yelling while outside an apartment he did not live at to let him in on South Wayne Street on Dec. 30 at 8:30 a.m. He was given a ride and warned for disorderly conduct.
THEFT: A runaway juvenile was found and arrested for theft in connection with an incident on the 600 block on South Main Street on Dec. 30 between 8-9:45 p.m. Two others were charged with receiving stolen property for their involvement. One was also charged with drug trafficking for allegedly trading marijuana in exchange for the stolen item.
A male juvenile offender, 16, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft, and Destin R. Jenkins, 18, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.
Donald J. Price, III, 39, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs and first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.
CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller said he was driving and someone jumped on his car and broke his window on North Main Street on Jan. 1 at approximately 1 a.m. Mackenzie S. Stark, 24, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.