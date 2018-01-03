Piqua police reports highlights

To submit an anonymous tip through text messaging type the keyword PIQUAPD and the message, then send it to 274637.

Residents can anonymously provide the Piqua Police Department with information via the Crime Stoppers Line by calling 937-615-TIPS (8477).

The Piqua Police Department can be contacted at 937-778-2027.

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

WARRANT: Anthony M. Thompson, 48, of Piqua, was picked up on a warrant on Dec. 29 for first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with a reported incident on the 300 block of Young Street on Nov. 4.

ASSAULT: A male subject got into a physical altercation with another male inside a residence on North College Street on Dec. 29 at 8:30 p.m. Vergil Hinkle, 54, address unknown, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor assault in connection with this incident.

DISTURBANCE: An anonymous complainant reported a male and female arguing outside on West High Street on Dec. 29 at 10:20 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the male had a warrant out of Miami County. The male was arrested and transported to the Incarceration Facility. A pipe and drug scale were also seized. David G. Wintrow, 53, of Piqua, was picked up for receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

ACCIDENT: There was a traffic accident in the area of McKinley Avenue and Covington Avenue on Dec. 29 at approximately 3:10 p.m. There were no reported injuries.

A hit skip accident was reported on West High Street on Dec. 29 at approximately 5 p.m.

There was a two-vehicle accident with no injuries reported in the area of East Ash Street and Scott Drive on Dec. 29 at 6:40 p.m.

There was a report of a vehicle driving recklessly a parking lot on Covington and striking a vehicle before leaving the scene without exchanging information on Dec. 30 at 12:50 a.m. Area was checked, but the vehicle was not located.

A truck reportedly backed into a stop sign on East Ash street on Dec. 30 at 8:40 a.m.

POSSIBLE FRAUD: There was a report of a counterfeit $10 bill being passed at Taco Bell on Dec. 29 at 11 p.m.

MENACING: A caller said someone was threatening to shoot her son though Snapchat on Boone Street on Dec. 30 at 2:30 a.m. She had video and knew who the suspect was. Joshua L. Browder, 18, of Troy, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor telecommunications harassment and first-degree misdemeanor aggravated menacing in connection with this incident.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT: A subject was found yelling while outside an apartment he did not live at to let him in on South Wayne Street on Dec. 30 at 8:30 a.m. He was given a ride and warned for disorderly conduct.

THEFT: A runaway juvenile was found and arrested for theft in connection with an incident on the 600 block on South Main Street on Dec. 30 between 8-9:45 p.m. Two others were charged with receiving stolen property for their involvement. One was also charged with drug trafficking for allegedly trading marijuana in exchange for the stolen item.

A male juvenile offender, 16, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft, and Destin R. Jenkins, 18, of Piqua, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

Donald J. Price, III, 39, of Piqua, was charged with fourth-degree felony trafficking in drugs and first-degree misdemeanor receiving stolen property in connection with this incident.

CRIMINAL DAMAGE: A caller said he was driving and someone jumped on his car and broke his window on North Main Street on Jan. 1 at approximately 1 a.m. Mackenzie S. Stark, 24, of Pleasant Hill, was charged with second-degree misdemeanor criminal damaging in connection with this incident.