VIDEO: Commissioners give oaths of office

Source: Sam Wildow | Piqua Daily Call

Courtesy of Brittany Van Horn | City of Piqua Incoming commissioners David Short (left) and Kris Lee (right) are sworn in by City Attorney Stacy Wall (middle) during the Piqua City Commission meeting Tuesday evening.


PIQUA — Incoming commissioners David Short, fourth ward, and Kris Lee, third ward, are sworn in by City Attorney Stacy Wall during the Piqua City Commission meeting Tuesday evening.

Mayor Kazy Hinds and commissioner Bill Vogt, appointed to the be vice mayor, also took oaths of office Tuesday evening.

