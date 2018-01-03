Covington council appoints new member

COVINGTON — A new face is joining the Covington Council after a series of appointments took place before their regular meeting Monday evening.

Council member Keith Warner nominated returning council members Scott Tobias and Lois Newman in addition to new council member Dawn Duff. Council member Bud Weer seconded the nomination. Warner, Weer, and council member Judy Smith unanimously approved the nominations.

Past council member Joyce Robertson was not reappointed to the council.

Duff, who has been a Covington resident for over 17 years, said she was honored by the appointment. Duff said that she has spoken with other village residents about various concerns and that she “wanted to help make sure their (residents’) issues were known.”

Being a civil servant also runs in the family for Duff, who noted that her father serves in a similar role in Darke County. He encouraged me to try,” she said.

Duff is an accountant with an MBA from Wright State University. She has also served on the Planning and Zoning Committee in Covington.

Newman, who has served on the council for approximately six years, said she felt good returning to the council.

Tobias, who has served on the council for approximately 18 years, said he felt hopeful about returning to the council. He said he was not originally going to seek re-election to the council, explaining that he thought “the village was in a good spot” with Mayor Ed McCord and Village Administrator Mike Busse. He later sought reappointment to the council after getting some outside encouragement.

“My family talked me into it,” Tobias said.

Tobias also expressed concerns over the petition process for candidates to get placed on the ballot for election.

“There was a lot of people this last election that petitions weren’t accepted for one reason or another, and you don’t seem to be able to get the help you need from the board of elections on just general questions about their form,” Tobias said. “There’s some concerns, and we’ll address those with the county when the time comes … It’s a new year, so we’ll start new and go from here.”

Tobias, Newman, and Duff, along with the newly re-elected Weer, took oaths of office Monday evening.

Also during their meeting, the council reapproved requesting that the Miami County Board of Elections place a 3-mill levy for street maintenance on the May ballot. The council reapproved the request due to a topographical error in the ballot date on the first amended auditor’s certificate that their ballot issue referenced. The request was originally approved in December after holding discussions in October and three official readings of the proposed levy between November and December.

Winter weather is also proving to be taking a toll on the village. During Busse’s report, he noted that snow and ice removal has been difficult due to the extreme cold temperatures. Village residents are asked to remove their vehicles from the streets during snow events to allow the street department to clear the streets more completely.

Over at the Water Treatment Plant, one of the wells has frozen due to the cold weather. The village is working to thaw it out and get it back in operation, Busse said.

The next three council meetings were also rescheduled from their regular times. Those include:

• The Jan. 15 meeting was rescheduled to Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.

• The Feb. 5 meeting was rescheduled to Jan. 29 at 7 p.m.

• The Feb. 19 meeting was rescheduled to Feb. 20 at 7 p.m.

The remaining council meetings for 2018 will be held on the first and third Mondays of each month at 7 p.m. unless otherwise advised later in the year.

