Health inspections

Provided by the Piqua Health Department

Dec. 18

China East, 1239 E. Ash St., Piqua. Observed egg rolls stored on absorbent paper towels in back refrigerator. Do not store food on absorbent surface. Observed wiping cloths on counter. Keep these items in sanitizer between uses to prevent bacterial growth. Observed cooked chicken stored on top of kitchen steam table at 113 degrees. Keep TCS foods above 135 degrees. Keep chicken in steam table wells. Discard. Observed items thawing at room temperature in the back room. Do not thaw at room temperature. Thaw in refrigerator while cooking, under running water, in microwave if cooked immediately. There was not enough sanitizer being added to dishwasher. Must use 50 ppm to properly sanitize. Repair called in. If not fixed today, must wash, rinse and sanitize at three-compartment sink. Provide thermometer for front refrigerator. Provide soap at back hand sink so hands can be washed as needed.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, 980 E. Ash St., Piqua. The grill line needs to be cleaned.

Dec. 19

JC Mulligan’s, 110 W. High St., Piqua. Observed containers of food in walk in cooler and walk in freezer. Keep all food six inches off floor to prevent possible contaminants and aid cleaning. Observed bulk food containers without labels. All food items not in original containers must be labeled unless unmistakeable to prevent misuse. Observed raw eggs stored above ready to eat items in two-door refrigerator. Keep raw items below ready to eat items to prevent cross contamination. Container of slaw without date. All ready to eat TCS foods must be labeled with date made and discarded after being open seven days. Cracked food containers. Replace. Containers must be smooth and durable. The shelves in the kitchen and knives by prep unit need to be cleaned. Damaged ceiling tile over hand sink. Replace. Observed signs of roaches in facility. Take steps to remove roaches, increase sanitation levels, have professionally treated, etc. Observed signs of mice in facility. Take steps to remove mice. Increase sanitation, keep items in rodent proof containers. Observed spray bottles without labels. All chemicals not in original container must be labeled to prevent misuse.