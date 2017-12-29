Piqua police reports highlights

PIQUA — The following are highlights from the Piqua police reports. All information is provided by Piqua police reports.

ACCIDENT WITH NO INJURY: There was a report of a two-vehicle accident in the area of Virginia Street and Park Avenue on Dec. 22 at approximately 9:40 a.m. A citation was issued.

There was an accident in front of Kroger’s on Dec. 22 at approximately 10 a.m. A citation was issued.

There was an accident in the area of South Sunset Drive and South Street on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. A driver was cited for an improper turn and leaving the scene.

A vehicle struck a parked car on West Ash Street on Dec. 24 at 2:45 a.m. A citation was issued.

There was a two-vehicle accident in the area of North Main Street and Riverside Drive on Dec. 24 at 5:45 p.m. A citation was issued.

THEFT: There was a report of stolen meat at Walmart on Dec. 22 at 11:40 p.m. Joshua K. Danner, 34, of Sidney, was charged with first-degree misdemeanor theft in connection with this incident.

May C. Love, 56, of Sidney, was issued a court summons for first-degree misdemeanor theft on Dec. 22.

An Ohio State Highway Patrol unit advised he witnessed a male and female throw property in a ditch and keep walking on East Ash Street on Dec. 22 at approximately 1 p.m. The male and female were suspects in a theft that occurred later at the mall. Lindsey N. Skeens, 22, of Piqua, was charged with fifth-degree felony possession of heroin, first-degree misdemeanor obstructing official business, and first-degree misdemeanor complicity in connection with this incident.

A vehicle was reported stolen at the Bent Tree Apartments on Dec. 24 between 7-8:30 a.m.

DISTURBANCE: There was a report of a male subject kicking in a door on West Grant Street and not letting the occupant leave for eight hours on Dec. 24 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. The victim was known to the alleged assailant. Cody M. Crumpler, 26, of Piqua, was charged with second-degree felony burglary and third-degree misdemeanor unlawful restraint in connection with this incident.

HIT SKIP ACCIDENT: A White Dodge Ram struck two parked cars and fled on North Wayne Street on Dec. 24 at 12:15 a.m.

There was a hit skip accident on Lincoln Street on Dec. 24 at approximately 4:30 a.m.

There was a hit skip accident in the area of West Water and North College streets on Dec. 24 at approximately 6:10 p.m.

ACCIDENT WITH INJURY: There was a report of a single car crashing into a utility pole on the 8700 block of North County Road 25-A on Dec. 24 at 12:30 a.m. The adult male driver was suspected of being intoxicated. The driver was transported to UVMC for injuries. The driver submitted to a blood test after being read implied consent. Charges are pending lab results.

BURGLARY: A garage on West Grant Street was reportedly broken into on Dec. 25 at approximately 3 a.m.

DRUG OFFENSE: There was a report of a male subject using a duster in the Walmart parking lot on Dec. 26 at approximately 3 p.m. Darryl G. Parson, 57, of Piqua, was charged with abusing harmful intoxicants and released to a family member.